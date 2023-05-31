Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Orioles.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|How to Watch Guardians vs Orioles
|Guardians vs Orioles Prediction
|Guardians vs Orioles Player Props
|Guardians vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Orioles Odds
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while batting .223.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (13.7%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.
- He has scored in seven games this year (13.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.8%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Voth makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 30-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.