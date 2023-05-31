The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Orioles.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Austin Voth

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while batting .223.

Bell has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (13.7%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9%.

He has scored in seven games this year (13.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

