The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.294 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Austin Voth

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .235 with six doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.4% of them.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.9%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.6% of his games this year, Naylor has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 23 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings