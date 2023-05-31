Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- hitting .257 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Austin Voth on the mound, on May 31 at 3:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|How to Watch Guardians vs Orioles
|Guardians vs Orioles Prediction
|Guardians vs Orioles Player Props
|Guardians vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Orioles Odds
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has nine doubles, a triple and 19 walks while batting .237.
- Straw is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Straw has recorded a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including seven multi-hit games (13.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 52 games this year.
- In eight games this year (15.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (14.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Voth will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 30-year-old righty has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .252 against him over his 18 appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.