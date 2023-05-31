Myles Straw -- hitting .257 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Austin Voth on the mound, on May 31 at 3:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has nine doubles, a triple and 19 walks while batting .237.
  • Straw is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Straw has recorded a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including seven multi-hit games (13.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 52 games this year.
  • In eight games this year (15.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
25 GP 27
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (14.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Voth will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 30-year-old righty has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • He has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .252 against him over his 18 appearances this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.