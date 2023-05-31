Nick Maton and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .154 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

Maton has had a hit in 16 of 49 games this year (32.7%), including multiple hits five times (10.2%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 15 of 49 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

