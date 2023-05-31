Nick Maton and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .154 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Maton has had a hit in 16 of 49 games this year (32.7%), including multiple hits five times (10.2%).
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.4% of his games this year, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 15 of 49 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 25
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • The Rangers will send Dunning (4-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed a 1.67 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
