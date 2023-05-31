The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI), take on starter Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Austin Voth

Austin Voth TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Kwan has recorded a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Kwan has had an RBI in 11 games this season (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 27 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings