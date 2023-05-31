Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI), take on starter Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .683, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .341 this season.
- Kwan has recorded a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 11 games this season (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Voth makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 30-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .252 against him this season. He has a 4.10 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 18 appearances.
