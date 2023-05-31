Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (35-19) and the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 31.

The Rangers will look to Dane Dunning (4-0) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-5).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (42.2%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (201 total, 3.8 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule