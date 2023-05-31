How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and Akil Baddoo will hit the field when the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit 46 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.
- Detroit's .355 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.8 runs per game (201 total).
- The Tigers' .306 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joey Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Wentz is yet to notch a quality start this season.
- Wentz has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-5
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-6
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jesse Scholtens
|6/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|6/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Michael Kopech
|6/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Aaron Nola
|6/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Taijuan Walker
