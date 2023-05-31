Adolis Garcia and Akil Baddoo will hit the field when the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 46 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.

Detroit's .355 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.8 runs per game (201 total).

The Tigers' .306 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Wentz is yet to notch a quality start this season.

Wentz has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Faedo Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away - Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.