Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .318 with two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers (who will start Dane Dunning) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .308 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- In nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), Short has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Short has an RBI in five of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.444
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.143
|.778
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|5
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.69 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Dunning (4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, May 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 1.67, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.
