The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 24 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings