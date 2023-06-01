The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .131 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Gallagher has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In four games this season (19.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.059 AVG .063
.111 OBP .167
.059 SLG .125
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 11
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
