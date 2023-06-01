Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .131 with two doubles and two walks.
- In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Gallagher has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In four games this season (19.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.059
|AVG
|.063
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.059
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
