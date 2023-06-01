Today, the menu at Stade Roland Garros in the French Open features 16 matches in the round of 64, including a matchup between Elena Rybakina (No. 4 ranking) and Linda Noskova (No. 50). If you're looking for how to watch, check out Tennis Channel, which has the live stream.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: June 1

June 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 1

Match Round Match Time Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Petra Martic Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Kayla Day vs. Madison Keys Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Elena Rybakina vs. Linda Noskova Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Rebecca Peterson vs. Xinyu Wang Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Simona Waltert Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Diane Parry vs. Mirra Andreeva Round of 64 6:15 AM ET Bernarda Pera vs. Donna Vekic Round of 64 7:00 AM ET Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Round of 64 7:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu Round of 64 7:45 AM ET Julia Grabher vs. Cori Gauff Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Jasmine Paolini vs. Olga Danilovic Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Round of 64 9:00 AM ET Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 64 10:15 AM ET Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro Round of 64 10:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Rybakina vs. Noskova

Rybakina has won two tournaments so far this year, with an overall record of 27-7.

Noskova has posted an 8-6 record on the year in six tournaments, failing to claim any tournament titles.

Rybakina has played 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.3 games per match.

On clay, Rybakina has played nine matches so far this year, totaling 17.9 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Rybakina has won 34.9% of her return games so far this year, and 78.8% of her service games.

Noskova is averaging 20.1 games per match in her 14 matches played this year across all court types, with a 53.5% game winning percentage.

In two matches on clay courts this year, Noskova averages 23.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set with a 48.9% game winning percentage.

Noskova has a service game winning percentage of 70.9% on all surfaces (90-for-127 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 30.3% (37-for-122 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Peyton Stearns Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Elise Mertens Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Elina Svitolina Storm Sanders 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 64 Jessica Pegula Camila Giorgi 6-2 Round of 64 Anastasia Potapova Mayar Sherif 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Round of 64 Anna Blinkova Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 64 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 Round of 64 Daria Kasatkina Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Yulia Putintseva Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Karolina Muchova Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Aryna Sabalenka Iryna Shymanovich 7-5, 6-2 Round of 64 Sloane Stephens Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1 Round of 64 Irina-Camelia Begu Sara Errani 6-3, 6-0 Round of 64 Clara Tauson Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 64 Kamilla Rakhimova Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Elina Avanesyan Leolia Jeanjean 6-0, 7-5 Round of 64

