On Thursday, Gabriel Arias (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .198 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in four games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (12.9%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 31 games (16.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 15 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings