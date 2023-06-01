Thursday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (29-27) versus the Cleveland Guardians (25-30) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on June 1.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (1-1).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Guardians are 4-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (200 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

