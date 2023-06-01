Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Thursday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds. Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 8 -110 -110 -1.5 +140 -165

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Guardians' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 54 chances this season.

The Guardians are 4-3-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 13-15 13-8 12-22 16-18 9-12

