The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will play on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 23rd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 200 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined 1.267 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale

