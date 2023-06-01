After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .224 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (13.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42.3% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8%.
  • He has scored in eight of 52 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.215 AVG .222
.311 OBP .359
.308 SLG .413
4 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 13/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 25
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (24.0%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (48.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Lopez (3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
