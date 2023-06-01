After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .224 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (13.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.3% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8%.

He has scored in eight of 52 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (24.0%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (48.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings