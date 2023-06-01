Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected six RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Orioles.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 48 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (43.8%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (41.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.8%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.44 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 44th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.