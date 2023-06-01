Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .194.
- In 38.2% of his 34 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In six games this year (17.6%), Zunino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 27th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.