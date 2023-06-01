The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .194.
  • In 38.2% of his 34 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In six games this year (17.6%), Zunino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.121 AVG .222
.216 OBP .352
.242 SLG .422
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
1 RBI 6
18/4 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 17
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 27th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.