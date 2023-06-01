The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .194.

In 38.2% of his 34 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In six games this year (17.6%), Zunino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings