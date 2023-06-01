After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple and 20 walks.

In 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 53 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 28 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (14.3%)

