After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple and 20 walks.
  • In 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 53 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
25 GP 28
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (39.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.