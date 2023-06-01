Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .231 with nine doubles, a triple and 20 walks.
- In 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 53 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (39.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
