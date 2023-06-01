After going 3-for-6 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-6) in his last game against the Orioles.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (30.9%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Kwan has had an RBI in 11 games this year (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 50.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 28 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (39.3%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

