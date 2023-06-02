The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .222 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In 10 games this season (20.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 19 of 50 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.283 AVG .191
.333 OBP .222
.433 SLG .235
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 22/3
4 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 25
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
