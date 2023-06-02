The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .222 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 10 games this season (20.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 19 of 50 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings