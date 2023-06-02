Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .222 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 13 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 29 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 10 games this season (20.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 19 of 50 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
