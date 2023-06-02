Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .174 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), with at least two hits three times (11.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 12
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Clevinger (3-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
