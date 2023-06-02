Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cam Gallagher -- batting .194 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Orioles.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .131 with two doubles and two walks.
- This year, Gallagher has recorded at least one hit in six of 21 games (28.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.
- In four games this year (19.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.059
|AVG
|.063
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.059
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Ober (3-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
