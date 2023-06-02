Cam Gallagher -- batting .194 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Orioles.

Target Field

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .131 with two doubles and two walks.

This year, Gallagher has recorded at least one hit in six of 21 games (28.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this year.

In four games this year (19.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 21 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .059 AVG .063 .111 OBP .167 .059 SLG .125 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 11 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings