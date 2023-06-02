On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .211 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (12.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 16
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.