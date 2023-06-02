Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .211 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (12.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober (3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.