Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (30-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) facing off at Target Field (on June 2) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 victory for the Twins.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (3-2) for the Twins and Aaron Civale (1-1) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Apple TV+

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Guardians have a 5-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 7-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (206 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule