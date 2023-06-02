Bailey Ober is set to start for the Minnesota Twins on Friday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .348 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 206 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, April 7, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits against the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Civale has made two starts of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.