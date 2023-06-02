How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Bailey Ober is set to start for the Minnesota Twins on Friday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .348 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 206 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Aaron Civale to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, April 7, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits against the Seattle Mariners.
- He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.
- Civale has made two starts of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-8
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Keegan Akin
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Sale
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
