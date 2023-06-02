Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Twins on June 2, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 57 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .277/.346/.461 so far this year.
- Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple and five RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 58 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .261/.343/.342 slash line so far this year.
- Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .320 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a .220/.325/.445 slash line so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
