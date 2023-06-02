Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .225 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Bell is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) Bell has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has driven home a run in 23 games this year (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- He has scored in nine of 53 games so far this year.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.5%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
