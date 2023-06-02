Josh Naylor and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up six RBI (going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run) against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .251 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Naylor has recorded a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven in a run in 21 games this year (43.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 11 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings