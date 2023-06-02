On Friday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .196 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Zunino has picked up a hit in 14 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 18 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings