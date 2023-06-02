The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.

In 32 of 54 games this year (59.3%) Straw has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

In 54 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 games this year (33.3%), including five multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 29 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (24.1%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings