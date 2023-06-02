Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .227 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
- In 32 of 54 games this year (59.3%) Straw has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- In 54 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (33.3%), including five multi-run games (9.3%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (24.1%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (41.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
