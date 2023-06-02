Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .159 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Maton has had a hit in 17 of 50 games this season (34.0%), including multiple hits five times (10.0%).
  • In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 16 of 50 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 25
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (3-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
