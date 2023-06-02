Friday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (23-35) against the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-3) to the mound, while Reese Olson will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (204 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule