Friday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is batting .273 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Freeman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Freeman has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 1
.286 AVG .500
.375 OBP .500
.286 SLG .750
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/1 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Ober (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
