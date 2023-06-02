Friday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .273 with two doubles and a walk.

In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Freeman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has not homered.

Freeman has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 1 .286 AVG .500 .375 OBP .500 .286 SLG .750 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

