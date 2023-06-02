Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .273 with two doubles and a walk.
- In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Freeman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- Freeman has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|1
|.286
|AVG
|.500
|.375
|OBP
|.500
|.286
|SLG
|.750
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.48 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Ober (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
