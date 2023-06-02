Zack Short -- hitting .348 with two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short has a double, three home runs and six walks while hitting .302.
  • This year, Short has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 26.3% of his games this year, Short has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.444 AVG .143
.500 OBP .143
.778 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 5
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Clevinger (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
