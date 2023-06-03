Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .256.
  • Baddoo has gotten a hit in 23 of 43 games this season (53.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (18.6%).
  • In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 10 games this season (23.3%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 19
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Cease (3-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.