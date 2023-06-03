Following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Alexander Noren is in 53rd at +2.

Alexander Noren Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Noren has finished under par five times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Noren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Noren's average finish has been 41st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Noren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 34 -5 268 0 12 2 2 $1.2M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Noren's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 36th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Noren finished 53rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,571 yards, 270 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Noren has played i the last year (7,360 yards) is 211 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,571).

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 39th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 74th percentile on par 4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 48 holes.

Noren was better than 47% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Noren fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Noren recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Noren's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the tournament average (5.7).

In that most recent outing, Noren carded a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Noren finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Noren finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Noren Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Noren's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.