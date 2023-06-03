Austin Eckroat is in 12th place, with a score of -3, after the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Austin Eckroat Insights

Eckroat has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Eckroat has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Eckroat has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Eckroat has a top-20 finish in three consecutive tournaments.

Eckroat will attempt to make the cut for the sixth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 34 -8 264 0 11 2 2 $1.3M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Eckroat finished 12th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Muirfield Village GC measures 7,571 yards for this tournament, 270 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,301).

The average course Eckroat has played i the last year (7,313 yards) is 258 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,571).

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was good enough to place him in the 67th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

Eckroat shot better than only 8% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Eckroat shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Eckroat had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.7).

Eckroat carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At that last outing, Eckroat posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Eckroat finished the Charles Schwab Challenge without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Eckroat carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Eckroat Odds to Win: +11000

All statistics in this article reflect Eckroat's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

