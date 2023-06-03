The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and after the second round Brandt Snedeker is in 44th place at +1.

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Snedeker has scored under par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Snedeker has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Snedeker's average finish has been 50th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Snedeker has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 50 0 237 0 3 0 0 $40,408

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Snedeker has had an average finish of 52nd with a personal best of 44th at this tournament.

Snedeker has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

Snedeker finished 44th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Muirfield Village GC measures 7,571 yards for this tournament, 270 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,301).

Courses that Snedeker has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,164 yards, 407 yards shorter than the 7,571-yard Muirfield Village GC this week.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 61st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Snedeker shot better than just 14% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Snedeker recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Snedeker recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Snedeker's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

At that most recent tournament, Snedeker's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.2).

Snedeker ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Snedeker underperformed compared to the field average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Snedeker Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Snedeker's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

