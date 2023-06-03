The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Danny Willett is in 44th place at +1.

Looking to place a bet on Danny Willett at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Danny Willett Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Willett has scored under par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Willett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Willett has had an average finish of 50th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Willett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 50th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -5 270 0 14 1 2 $2M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Willett has had an average finish of 32nd with a personal best of 26th at this tournament.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Willett finished 44th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,571 yards, 270 yards longer than average.

Muirfield Village GC checks in at 7,571 yards, 309 yards longer than the average course Willett has played in the past year (7,262 yards).

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge placed him in the 39th percentile.

Willett was better than only 10% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Willett recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Willett had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Willett's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the tournament average of 5.7.

In that most recent competition, Willett had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Willett finished the Charles Schwab Challenge carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Willett had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Willett Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Willett's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

