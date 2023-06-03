The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year (24 of 44), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year (18.2%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 44 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.385 AVG .226
.429 OBP .293
.590 SLG .264
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
8 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 22
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.
