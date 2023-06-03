Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .229.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (24 of 44), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (18.2%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 44 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.87 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 59th, 1.404 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 23rd.
