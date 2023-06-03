Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Arias (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .208 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with at least two hits three times (9.1%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.42 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th.
