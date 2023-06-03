Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (31-27) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at 7:15 PM (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Guardians are 6-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Guardians have won in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has a mark of 7-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (206 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Guardians Schedule