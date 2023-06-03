Guardians vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (31-27) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at 7:15 PM (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Guardians are 6-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Guardians have won in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cleveland has a mark of 7-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (206 total runs).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|W 5-0
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
|May 30
|@ Orioles
|L 8-5
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson
|May 31
|@ Orioles
|W 12-8
|Shane Bieber vs Keegan Akin
|June 1
|@ Twins
|L 7-6
|Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez
|June 2
|@ Twins
|L 1-0
|Aaron Civale vs Bailey Ober
|June 3
|@ Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|June 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Joe Ryan
|June 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs James Paxton
|June 7
|Red Sox
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Chris Sale
|June 8
|Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 9
|Astros
|-
|Logan Allen vs Cristian Javier
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.