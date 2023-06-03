How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Target Field.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .346 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.6 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (2-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Allen has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-8
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Keegan Akin
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|L 1-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Sale
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
