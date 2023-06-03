Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.340/.452 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 59 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.341/.345 on the year.

Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .280 with two doubles and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

He has four quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3 vs. Cubs May. 12 5.1 4 1 1 9 1 at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .207/.299/.372 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

