The Minnesota Twins (31-27) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Logan Allen (2-2, 2.72 ERA).

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Allen is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Allen will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

Logan Allen vs. Twins

He will face a Twins offense that ranks 13th in the league with 264 total runs scored while batting .233 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .403 slugging percentage (17th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 76 home runs (eighth in the league).

Allen has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Twins this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (4-0) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 1.94, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Sonny Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 206 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .232 for the campaign with 33 home runs, 30th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Guardians in one game, and they have gone 4-for-19 with three RBI over five innings.

