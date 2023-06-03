Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .253 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (16.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (42.9%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (20.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 35th in WHIP (1.193), and 17th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
