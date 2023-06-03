Mark Hubbard is in fifth place, with a score of -5, after the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished under par 12 times and scored 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Hubbard has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 28 -7 270 0 20 4 5 $2M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Hubbard's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 40th.

Hubbard made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Hubbard finished fifth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Muirfield Village GC will play at 7,571 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,301.

The courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,251 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

Hubbard was better than 86% of the competitors at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Hubbard did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hubbard recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Hubbard recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In that last outing, Hubbard's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.2).

Hubbard ended the Charles Schwab Challenge outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hubbard finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

Course: Muirfield Village GC

Location: Dublin, Ohio

Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hubbard's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

