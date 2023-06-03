Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .196 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Zunino has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Zunino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.42 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 35th in WHIP (1.193), and 17th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
