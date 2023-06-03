The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .196 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Zunino has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Zunino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 18 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings