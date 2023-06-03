Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- batting .257 with two doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .233 with nine doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (33 of 55), with at least two hits eight times (14.5%).
- In 55 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In eight games this year (14.5%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (63.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (26.7%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.42 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th.
